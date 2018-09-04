Investigation underway after man dies in farming accident near border
The Health and Safety Executive is investigating after a man in his 60s dies in a farm accident in Co Tyrone.
Police were called to the farm in the Coolaghy Road area of Ardstraw on Sunday morning.
The PSNI said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a post mortem is to take place to determine the cause of death.
A Health and safety Executive spokesman added: "Our sympathy is with the man's family at this most difficult time."
