Investigation underway after dead animals found on farm

(stock picture)
Ciaran Moran

A number of dead animals have been found on a farm in north Tipperary.

Gardai searched a number of properties after a tractor was stolen in Lorrha in early February.

Following the searches in Castleconnell, Limerick and Cloughjordan, the tractor was recovered in O’Briensbridge, Clare.

A number of other searches were carried out by Gardai, including the search of land in Ballingarry, Roscrea, under the theft act.

It was during one of these searches that Gardai discovered a number of dead horses.

The Department of Agriculture has been called to investigate.

Sergeant Declan O’Carroll told FarmIreland that Gardai alerted the Department of Agriculture to the scene and an investigation is underway into the death of the animals.

It’s also understood that local Gardai also seized a sizeable amount of assorted farm equipment and tools, allegedly stolen, in other searches of land and properties around the area.

Online Editors

