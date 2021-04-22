Investigation underway after 270 dead calves found on farm 

An investigation is underway after hundreds of dead calves were found on a farm in Co Galway in recent weeks.

It’s understood that Department of Agriculture, Galway Co Co and the Galway District Veterinary Office are investigating the finding of over 270 dead calves on a farm in North East Galway.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed to the Farming Independent that its officials are involved in an investigation but said it does not comment on individual cases.

The Connacht Tribune has reported that the calves – nearly all Friesian bulls – are understood to have died from a combination of malnutrition, dietary, disease and respiratory ailments.

Galway Co Co confirmed it was made aware of a situation on a farm on April 9 in North East Galway.

"Following that notification Galway County Council carried out a number of site inspections on April 10 and over the following week to deal with an issue of an environmental concern," County Secretary Michael Owens told the Farming Independent in a statement.

He said in relation to the environmental concerns, that are under the remit of Galway County Council, this issue was resolved on April 20 and there is no remaining environmental concern.

