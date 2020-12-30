Investigation launched after professional huntsman killed by stag

Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating an accident in north Cork in which a professional huntsman, a father of a young family in his forties, was killed by a stag yesterday.

The accident took place at the Duhallow hunt kennels in Liscarroll. It is understood the deceased man who is named locally as Ger Withers, a married man and a father of three young children, went to feed the pet stag at the kennels and was attacked by the animal and killed.

The alarm was raised when he did not return home.

Mr Withers was well known in the area and highly regarded as a skilled huntsman hunting with Old English hounds.

In a statement, the garda press office said Gardaí attended the scene of a workplace accident in Liscarroll, Co. Cork on Tuesday, December 29.

A man, aged in his 40s, received fatal injuries. The local coroner was notified and his body was removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

