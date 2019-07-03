Investigation into farm death in Roscommon

Gardai and the Health and emergency services are attending the scene after a man's body was found on a farm in Roscommon.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating a sudden death of a man in his 50s that occurred on a farmland in the Killeglan area of Taughmaconnell.

It's not known yet whether the man died as a result of a farm accident or a natural sudden death.

The man was found on the farm today and Garda Scenes of Crime attended the scene. The man’s remains have been taken to the Galway University for Post Mortem.

Local reports suggest man’s body was discovered near bales of silage and hay.

Elsewhere, Gardai are investigating a farm accident which caused a woman to be airlifted to hospital on Monday.

In a statement Gardai said that they called to the scene of an incident on a farm in Mountrath, Co Laois at approximately 1pm on July 1, 2019 where a female in her late 60s was apparently injured by cattle.

She was airlifted to hospital where her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The HSA is currently the scene of the incident.

