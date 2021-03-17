Investigation into dumping of dead lambs to include DNA testing

The Department of Agriculture and Kerry County Council are continuing their investigation into the discovery of dead lambs in the River Blackwater last week.

Council staff were alerted early last week to the dumping of approximately eight dead lambs in the river, close to the R568 Moll's Gap to Sneem road.

The dumping has been deemed as 'shocking' by Kerry County Council vet Paddy Fenton, particularly in a watercourse such as the Blackwater, which is home to the freshwater pearl mussel.

'This is a really shocking incident. We have begun an investigation, which will include DNA testing of the remains,' said Mr Fenton.

He said that the investigation into the matter is continuing, adding that the council is "pleased with the level of information being received from the public."

The Department of Agriculture said this week that measures are in place for farmers to dispose of dead animals, and there is no excuse for the dumping discovering in the River Blackwater. They are working with council officials on the investigation.

The Fallen Farm stock scheme facilitates the collection and disposal of fallen stock, with the maximum collection fee for a sheep set at €30.

Kerry County Council's Environment Section can be contacted on 066 716 2000 for any member of the public who has information on the incident.

Kerryman