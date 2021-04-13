Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Investigation found ex-Bóthar CEO paid himself €8,000 extra in 2018 and 2019

Former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney. Photo: Press 22 Expand

Close

Former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney. Photo: Press 22

Former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney. Photo: Press 22

Former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney. Photo: Press 22

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The former chief executive of Bóthar awarded himself an extra €8,000-a-year without the approval of the international aid charity’s board, according to documents filed with the High Court.

An independent investigator found unsatisfactory financial controls exposed the charity to “risk of financial loss”.

Most Watched

Privacy