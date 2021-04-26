Invasion of alien plants causing damage to the Irish countryside

An invasion of alien plants is causing significant damage to Ireland’s countryside.

A national plan is being prepared to fight the damaging incursions of exotic species that escaped from gardens to multiply in woodlands, bogs, rivers and pastures.

The Invasive Alien Species Plan will be put into action next year as part of an effort to protect Ireland’s native plants, animals, fish and insects from the damage being done by the harmful invaders, said Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan.

“There is a biodiversity emergency in Ireland and these invasive plant species are harming our biodiversity,” he told the Sunday Independent.

Dozens of alien plant species are causing serious problems to landscapes, rivers and lakes across Ireland. Most of the aliens plant species have been around for decades but they have been spreading rapidly in the wild in recent years. The worst offenders include Rhododendron ponticum, giant rhubarb, Himalayan balsam, giant hogweed, and Japanese knotweed.

Mr Noonan said Rhododendron ponticum has been causing devastation to native woodlands and peatlands by killing off all other plants and tree saplings as it spreads rapidly.

Mr Noonan announced a €500,000 fund last Tuesday to battle an advancing infestation of Rhododendron ponticum across 300 hectares of heath and blanket bog in Connemara National Park over the next two years.

The minister, who used to work as a gardener and professional landscaper, recalled working as a volunteer in the 1990s with Groundwork, a volunteer organisation that did tremendous work for decades against widescale infestations of rhododendron in ancient woodlands in Killarney National Park.

The economic cost of damage by invasive species includes degraded scenic areas, which can result in a negative affect on tourism revenues, he said. In recent years, he volunteered with tidy towns groups to eradicate Himalayan balsam which invaded the banks of the River Nore and its tributaries in Co Kilkenny.

He believes communities can help fight against invasive plant species through groups such as the tidy towns movement.

William Cormican, regional manager of the National Parks and Wildlife Service in the west of Ireland, said around 500 hectares of the 2,000 hectare Connemara National Park has a serious problem with rhododendrons.

The Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park in west Mayo has an even worse problem with the plants.

The vast 15,000-hectare national park is under threat with an advancing army of rhododendrons now growing in 3,000 hectares of the park.

“It’s attacking us from the north, south, east and west,” he said.

He said hunting lodges around Mayo planted rhododendrons as cover for game birds in the 1800s and the plants’ advance across the landscape has been relentless.

Down through the decades, the parks and wildlife service did not receive enough State funds to successfully halt the spread and the problem is now very serious.

He said EU funding to restore blanket bog habitat will help to fight the infestations in some areas. Rhododendrons kill off the native plants and destroy peatland and woodland habitats.

Dr Tom Curtis, a professional botanist and horticulturalist based in Bray, Co Wicklow, said there are dozens of invasive alien plant species listed in the 2011 EU birds and natural habitats regulations.

He said sections of the regulations were not yet in force in Ireland.

Among the plants he mentioned was giant hogweed, which grows on the banks of rivers and along railway lines. They can cause serious burns and painful blisters if they touch bare skin, which can require skin graft treatments.

Japanese knotweed has proven to be a nightmare to control and its roots can grow through concrete to damage roads, paths, drains and buildings.

He said one alien invasive plant which should be placed on the prohibited list is red valerian, which can grow rampantly at the expense of native plants.

As an ecological adviser to Bray Tidy Towns, he worked with volunteers to uproot large quantities of red valerian on the coastline in Bray.

He cited several examples of invasive plants which had increased ten-fold in the Irish landscape in recent decades.

Dublin-based Professor Joe Caffrey runs the Invas Biosecurity firm, which specialises in killing invasive plants.

His company has made several visits to the west of Ireland to tackle the problem of gunnera, known as giant rhubarb.

He said gunnera can grow two metres tall with leaves two metres wide. The giant leaves block out the sunlight needed by native plants to survive. Achill Island has the worst infestation.

When it grows along rivers it causes riverbanks to subside by killing off native grasses and plants that keep the soil intact.

The dissolving riverbanks cause silt in rivers, which covers up the gravel beds and prevents fish from laying their eggs.

Gunnera also advances quickly along the verges of country roads. He said it is illegal to plant it, yet he has seen members of the public uprooting it to bring home to plant in their gardens.

Tony Lowes, spokesman for the Friends of the Irish Environment, called for an effective nationwide ‘track and trace’ programme for invasive plant species and proper funding to ensure effective eradication.