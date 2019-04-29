'Introduce competition law fines now' says TD as farmers call for beef sector investigation

Changes must be made soon to allow fines to be imposed for breaches in competition law, the Fianna Fail spokesperson on Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Deputy Billy Kelleher has said.

Kelleher, his party’s European elections candidate for Ireland South, said the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission still cannot issue fines for breaches of European and Irish competition law. Fines can only be imposed following a criminal conviction in court.

He said farmers are among those who point to potentially anti-competitive practices in their sectors. Greater enforcement powers planned in an EU directive are not due to come into force until 2021 and they should be brought in sooner, he said.

“The CCPC has itself stated that the “absence in Ireland of civil or administrative fines for breaches of competition law very significantly undermines the CCPC’s ability to combat anti-competitive conduct”. “As the national competition regulator it is having to operate without the legislative teeth to enforce breaches of competition law and deter anti-competitive behaviour. In contrast, competition regulators in many EU Member States, including France and Denmark, can issue such fines, Kelleher said.