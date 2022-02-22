INTERVIEW: ‘This government is backing family farms in every way possible’

‘I challenge anyone to point out even one thing this government is doing that is not backing families or agriculture — there isn’t one.

“We’re full square behind them. It’s a government mission, a government objective, and the government is delivering and we’ll continue to do that.”

These determined comments from Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue come just days after Junior Minister at the Department Pippa Hackett came in for intense criticism for saying that increasing numbers of part-time farmers should be encouraged and supported.

McConalogue is adamant this is not the policy of his Department or the Government for the sector.

“That’s not my vision of Irish farming and that’s not the government’s vision of Irish farming,” he says. “All three parties in government are backing farm family farms in every way possible.

“That was the concept and the mission behind our new Common Agricultural Policy. The CAP strategic plan that we put forward was to back family farms and to ensure as many full-time family farms as possible, to support more farmers to become full-time, but also to respect and reward all farmers for the work that they do.

“That has been the track record of the government from the outset. The programme for government set out to back family farms and farm incomes.”

Further comments by Hackett — a Green Party senator — that “perhaps we shouldn’t be quite so quick to consider the drive for more and more production as an unquestionable good” do not, McConalogue says, fly in the face of the trade mission he led to the Middle East last week.

That trade mission spelled out serious ambition for the Irish agri-food sector to increase the value of its exports to the region to €380m from €311m.

“We absolutely are on the same page,” he insists.

Some of the key markets are Asia and the Middle East, with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia priority markets within the latter.

“That’s why we’re in the Gulf region for the first trade mission post-pandemic, because this is very much a growing market, and it’s one that we see real potential to make progress in,” he says.

McConalogue denies that Ireland is putting its food and drink exports ahead of basic human rights. He says trade relations give Ireland an opportunity to “have influence in improving human rights”





Principles



“And the growing level of trade, the growing level of our relationship with countries enables us to bring our values and principles, particularly to advocate in relation to human rights.”

McConalogue made a whistle-stop visit to Saudi as part of the week-long trip to the Middle East; he had meetings with the UN ambassador and EU ambassador, discussing “how we’re working together to make progress on human rights in Saudi Arabia, but also in the region”. However, there are no details of progress.

“It’s something we will continue to work on. That’s a process. But part of that is continuing to develop a relationship. And I think the trade mission has been really, really important in doing that.

“Alongside that, (Foreign) Minister (Simon) Coveney visited Saudi Arabia at the end of last summer, and had meetings specifically on human rights issues with his counterpart.

“So I think we can look forward to a growing relationship with Saudi Arabia and continue to influence across all spheres of engagement.”

Closer to home, McConalogue says his tour of marts around the country last year — to discuss and hear the views of farmers — helped deliver “a really balanced” national CAP strategic plan.

However, he chose not to means-test the CAP, even though there was a mechanism in place to do so.

Instead, he says: “I think what’s fair is farmers who do the work and who work hard are rewarded for that.

“It’s really important that we back them in every way possible, because we want to ensure as many full-time family farms as possible, but also the many farmers out there who do their farming in the morning before they go to work, in the evening when they come home, on the weekends and on their holidays.”

Further, provisions to exclude around 9,000 so-called ‘armchair’ farmers from direct payments are, he says, evidence that the plan backs family farms through a payment-per-hectare basis.

So too is “the massive commitment the government has given to Pillar Two schemes”.

Another plus for farmers the Minister is keen to highlight is the establishment of an independent food ombudsman office, to be in situ before the year end.



“The objective is to ensure there’s as much transparency to the food supply chain as possible,” he says. “And that there is pressure within the system to ensure farmers are respected and get fair play and fair price.”

While McConalogue asserts it will shine a light on margins at various levels of the food supply chain, how much teeth the office will have remains to be seen.

“It will be a healthy aspect of our agri-food sector to have an independent office that’s assessing (price) and reporting on it,” he says.

“And while markets internationally will determine price, it’s really important that we can trace that back, and that we can assess the supply chain to make sure farmers are getting a fair deal.”

So what exactly is a family farm?

According to Charlie McConalogue, 98-99pc of farms in Ireland are family farms, but he refuses to categorically define what a family farm is.

“Across the world a lot of farming is owned by companies,” says the Minister. “It’s not run by families. Our situation is totally different.

“What we have in Ireland are farms are owned by families are managed by families.

“They’ve been handed down over the generations. And they are smaller in scale, and family farm in nature. That’s very different for many other countries.

“We have very, very few exceptions... the concept of family is very clear.”

But McConalogue declines to put a “specific and scientific definition” on it.

“The important point here is when you look at the character of our national agricultural model, it’s run by families, driven by families.

“And that’s a very unique aspect of it, and one that I very much value as ministe, that I’m very much backing in this CAP plan.

“For example, the change I made in the maximum payment for any one farm — no farm can now achieve more than €60,000.

“That’s a reflection of the fact that as a Government, we want to back farms that are ‘family’ in size.”

The Eurostat definition of a ‘family farm’ is any farm under family management where 50pc or more of the regular agricultural labour force is provided by family members.

‘The science has changed since farmers were told to remove hedges’

As debate rages about the state of the country’s hedgerows, Charlie McConalogue only goes as far to say the world has evolved when it comes to science and the messages farmers previously followed from Teagasc and the Government on hedgerow removal.

“Our understanding of the world has evolved over the last 20 years. The focus nationally was on production and productivity. There was a sense there that nature was robust, that nature would be able to work around what we did, not just in agriculture.

“But it’s clear to all of us that nature is not robust — nature is quite fragile.

“But nobody should be beating farmers over the head. I won’t tolerate that for a second. No one respects nature more than farmers.”

As for the State’s role in encouraging the removal of thousands of acres of hedgerows from farms, he says: “I think the advice at the time was reflective of the wisdom at the time, but we have become much wiser about the importance of considering the environment in everything we do.

“We have a world-leading agricultural production system in terms of sustainability and emissions; we’re unique in that we’re a grass based, pasture-based production system, that places us very, very strongly to grow and to add value and improve profitability.”



