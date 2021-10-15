Interim works to take place to relieve controversial flooding emergency in Roscommon

Tom Carney with neighbours Laurence Fallon and Leo Kenny as they clear out his sheep shed which has been flooded by the swelling of Lough Funshinagh, Rahara, Co Roscommon. Photos: Brian Farrell

Interim flood relief works will take place at Lough Funshinagh in Co Roscommon with local authorities confirming the lake is now close to 1.5ft higher compared to this time last year.

In a statement, Roscommon Co Council said it remains focused on completing a solution to the flooding emergency at Lough Funshinagh. "The problem has not gone away and in fact, the urgency for that solution has only increased with the lake close to 460mm higher compared to this time last year," it said.

Efforts to address the flooding were dealt a blow some weeks ago when a High Court challenge by Friends of the Irish Environment halted the works.

The environmental group said the works were not properly assessed to ensure that it had the fewest unintended consequences for local people or others even at some distance, as well as on protected animals and plants, transmission of invasive species, and drinking water quality.

The Council has since retained the services of engineering and environmental consultants which advised it on the circumstances where the Council may lawfully carry out an emergency solution development without approval from An Bord Pleanála, or any other third party.

With the benefit of that independent advice, and what has been learned from the High Court challenge, the Council said it will carry out interim emergency flood relief works, that are necessary, appropriate and lawful to protect persons, property and the environment.

The Council said it welcomed the attention given to what it described as a 'complex humanitarian issue', and said it is committed to progressing the matter in a transparent way that will withstand robust scrutiny.

Roscommon IFA Chairman Jim O'Connor has welcomed the announcement.

“It was a huge relief when these works were announced in May, and there was great upset amongst residents and farmers when it was delayed in August. These are the people whose homes and livelihoods are at risk without this work.”

He said flooding in this area has been an issue over the last number of years, but the situation worsened radically during the previous 12 months when water levels surpassed those in living memory.

"Many of the 44 farmers with land adjacent to the Lough had their property threatened and farm payments cut due to rising water levels,” he said.

“We are pleased that this work will now resume and urge the Council to ensure every effort is made to complete it as soon as possible," he said.