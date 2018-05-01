Farm Ireland
Inquest into death of champion ploughman adjourned

Farm tragedy: Martin Kehoe Jr. Photo: Frank McGrath
Farm tragedy: Martin Kehoe Jr. Photo: Frank McGrath

Court Reporter

The inquest into the death of a 33-year-old farmer who tragically passed away as a result of an apparent farm accident had to be adjourned last week to allow for the preparation of a report, the Wexford People reports.

Martin Bernard Kehoe (33) of Bryanstown, Foulksmills passed away on September 19 of last year after he entered a molasses tank on his home farm.

Garda Sean O’Neill of New Ross Garda Station told the inquest that he was called to the scene at 1.10pm on the day in question.

While en route, he had been told that Mr Kehoe had passed away. As he arrived, fire services and paramedics were finishing up and he was informed that Mr Kehoe had entered the tank and never regained consciousness.

An employee on the farm, Mr Tony Davis, had attempted CPR, but to no avail. In accordance with protocol, the Health & Safety Authority were notified of the incident and paid a visit to the site.

It was agreed that the body would be left at the scene until Mr Kehoe’s father, Martin Kehoe Snr, and brother, Willie John Kehoe managed to make it back to Foulksmills from the Ploughing Championships where they had been that day.

At that point Mr Kehoe’s brother officially identified the body.

Consultant Pathologist Rob Landers said that it was his assertion that the cause of death was drowning and Coroner Dr Sean Nixon pointed out that Mr Kehoe would’ve slipped into unconsciousness as a result of the fumes in the tank.

At this point he adjourned the inquest until a later date where he said that more details would be heard and a HSA report would be available.

Members of the National Ploughing Association providing a guard of honour at the funeral of Martin Kehoe Jnr
Members of the National Ploughing Association providing a guard of honour at the funeral of Martin Kehoe Jnr

Wexford People

