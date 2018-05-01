Inquest into death of champion ploughman adjourned

Martin Bernard Kehoe (33) of Bryanstown, Foulksmills passed away on September 19 of last year after he entered a molasses tank on his home farm.

Garda Sean O’Neill of New Ross Garda Station told the inquest that he was called to the scene at 1.10pm on the day in question.

While en route, he had been told that Mr Kehoe had passed away. As he arrived, fire services and paramedics were finishing up and he was informed that Mr Kehoe had entered the tank and never regained consciousness.