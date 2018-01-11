Inquest hears how farmer treating sick calf was crushed by cow

A farmer who suffered crush injuries after he was attacked by a cow on a farm died of multi-organ failure, an inquest heard.

Michael Walsh (65) from Donaguile, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, died at St James’s Hospital in Dublin on April 21, 2017.

The man, a retired factory operative who lived on the farm with his brother Martin Walsh, was described as a simple and private man by family members. He was dosing calves when the accident happened on the farm at Donaguile on Friday April 7, 2017, two weeks before his death.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that some of the calves were suffering from scour and Mr Walsh was treating them with medication. There were no animal handling facilities at the farm, the inquest heard.