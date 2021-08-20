Indian summer may be in store for Ireland next week

Ireland may be set for an Indian summer next week but spot flooding is in store for areas of the country today.

A weather warning has been issued for three counties today, with thunder showers and spot flooding expected in the west.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning over Galway, Mayo, and Kerry, which took effect from 1am on Friday morning until 4pm.

Following heavy rain with thunder showers last night, there is a risk of localised flooding today too.

The forecaster said Friday will be a “cloudy, murky and wet” day with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread.

Showers will be heavy with possible thunder in places, particularly in western counties. The rain will move eastwards to all areas. However, the rain is expected to clear from the west and southwest later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 17 to 21C.

A pattern of wet weather will continue into the weekend, with patches of spot flooding expected in places, however this will clear on Sunday with an Indian summer on the cards from Monday.

"Saturday morning will be dull in the east of the country with further rain, which will clear slowly through the morning and early afternoon,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Brighter weather with showers will follow from the west. The showers will become widespread and heavy through the afternoon and evening and some may be thundery with a risk of spot flooding.

"Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with mostly light southerly or variable breezes.”

Sunday will also be mainly dry, however, with some scattered showers and highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.

Next week is expected to see a prolonged period of dry weather with settled conditions between Monday and Thursday

"Mean air temperatures are expected to be a little above normal,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

The following week, from August 27 until September 2, the national forecaster said the most likely scenario is for “high pressure to dominate at the beginning of the period, but to gradually move away and weaken.”

It added: "Mean air temperatures are expected to remain a little above average countrywide”.