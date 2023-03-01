Farming

Increases in farmer compensation for TB outbreaks

These new supplements will be backdated to February 1 for those restricted with TB.

Ciaran Moran

An agreement has been reached between the Department of Agriculture and farm organisations on a suite of increases in farmer compensation arising from a breakout of TB on their farm.

The package covers Income Supplement, Hardship and Depopulation grants, with all supplements increased by over 25pc for dairy cows and from 18-25pc for suckler animals.

