Farmers old enough to remember previous droughts say that the ferocity of this year’s heatwave is unprecedented, writes Siobhán English.

'In all my years I've never seen drought this bad this early in the year'

“In all my years I have never seen it as bad as this early in the year,” says 77-year-old Ken Bryan, who vividly remembers farming with his family in Cork during a drought in the 1950s.

He also remembers the drought of ’75 and ‘76 after he had moved to live in Kildare. “In both of the bad droughts I remember, they were never as early as this one,” Mr Bryan adds.

“Unlike now, crops back then had matured and were ready for harvesting before the dry spell. It came in September one year so it didn’t affect grass growth either for silage. “One time it was so bad, though, we had water rations up until October and had to switch it off every night.