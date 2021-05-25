Improper tyre pressure a big factor in quad bike fatalities, warns coroner

A coroner in Cork highlighted the danger of improper tyre pressure as a contributory factor in quad bike accidents.

Delivering a verdict of accidental death in a case involving a quad bike overturning and resulting in the death of a farmer last June, coroner Frank O’Connell said it was the third case he had dealt with in the past few years of farmers being fatally injured.

He said the vehicles were “handy” but represented a risk and called on farming organisations to take up the issue on behalf of the health and safety of their members.

Mr O’Connell highlighted the pressure in the quad’s tyres as a contributory factor in the accident.

He said the tyre pressure of the four wheels was twice what it should have been for driving off-road. The PSI (pounds per square inch) ranged from six to eight, which was more suitable for driving on roads.

Mr O’Connell said: “That would have a critical effect when the quad is proceeding on rough terrain over projections up through the ground, such as stones or rocks.”

Teagasc health and safety specialist Francis Bligh echoed the coroner’s comments concerning quad safety, highlighted that if an ATV crashes, it can kill on impact.

He said over the period 2009-18, HSA data shows that 11 Irish farmers have been killed in ATV/quad bike accidents, adding that many more have been left with life-changing injuries.

Safety tips

Among the safety tips, Mr Bligh suggested farmers should consider wearing head protection, and travelling at lower speeds. He warned that carrying passengers on ATV’s is not advised.

He also said regular maintenance of an ATV is needed to keep it in a safe condition.

“Brakes and drive lines must be regularly maintained. Tyres that are poorly inflated can lead to instability, and if they are overinflated braking force and ability to corner safely can be reduced,” he said.

Taking account of the terrain and obstacles on the farm, especially slopes, is also vitally important, Mr Bligh said.

“Travelling downhill requires skill and agility. The rider must move to the back of the bike to increase stability. The operator must ensure that any load being carried is appropriate.

He said that there is an increasing trend towards people considering a slightly larger Utility Vehicle (UTV) with a cab or roll-over protection that will carry two people.