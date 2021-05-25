Farming

Improper tyre pressure a big factor in quad bike fatalities, warns coroner

Dangerous: Between 2009 and 2018, HSA data shows that 11 Irish farmers were killed in ATV/quad bike accidents Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A coroner in Cork highlighted the danger of improper tyre pressure as a contributory factor in quad bike accidents.

Delivering a verdict of accidental death in a case involving a quad bike overturning and resulting in the death of a farmer last June, coroner Frank O’Connell said it was the third case he had dealt with in the past few years of farmers being fatally injured.

