Farm leaders are urging farmers to remember they are not alone as the drought takes its toll on their mental health.

'I'm getting calls from farmers at midnight at their wit's end' - Farmers urged to seek help as stress levels rise

ICSA Rural Development chair Seamus Sherlock told the Farming Independent that he is getting calls from farmers at "midnight at their wit's end" due to the current pressures that the drought has brought about.

"I'm getting calls at 12 o'clock at night, and for a fella to be ringing at that time they have to be in a certain place, and have to be at their wit's end," he said. Mr Sherlock added that the main concerns of farmers are that they are fearful that they will be unable to pay their bills and that they will have a shortage of feed and silage this winter.

"A lot of the calls I get are from ageing farmers who have always paid their way, even if they weren't earning a lot and the idea that they wouldn't be able to pay their bills doesn't sit well with them and is causing them a lot of stress," he said. "I'm worried that if older farmers are talking about getting out of farming… that if they lose the will to farm, that they will also lose the will to live. It's a very serious situation."