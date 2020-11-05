Illegal dumping causes health hazard from rats

THE BLIGHT of illegal dumping was very evident in the Marshalstown area recently when local farmer, Pat Jordan, discovered around 23 bags of mixed rubbish dumped on his land.

The area where the rubbish was left is only around 200 yards from his property and speaking to this newspaper he said the rubbish has attracted rats and that's something he has never had a problem with before.

'We never had a problem with rats around the farm or yard before,' said Pat.

The items contained in the black bin-liners included everything from toys to household items like shoes and remnants of leftover and discarded food.

'It's a 24-acre field and myself and a friend walk it regularly and we went for a walk and on the way back we noticed it,' said Pat.

The local authority cleaned up the mess on Friday but as Pat pointed out it would have taken a jeep and a trailer to dumps the bags on his land in the first place.

'It happened some time over night because it wasn't there the day before I discovered it,' he said.

The field in which the rubbish was dumped was used for around six years by the local soccer club as a pitch.

