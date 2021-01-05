Farming

'I'll believe it when I see it' - Leo on Fair Deal

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

PA

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

Claire Mc Cormack and Margaret Donnelly

LONG-AWAITED legislative changes to the Fair Deal scheme will be published this month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated.

However, a firm date on when the new laws will be enacted has not been confirmed.

During recent Leaders’ Questions, Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan criticised the pace of action on the issue warning that farmers have been “led up the garden path” over the last two years in anticipation of scheme changes.

