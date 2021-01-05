‘I’ll believe it when I see it’ - Leo on Fair Deal

LONG-AWAITED legislative changes to the Fair Deal scheme will be published this month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated.

However, a firm date on when the new laws will be enacted has not been confirmed.

During recent Leaders’ Questions, Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan criticised the pace of action on the issue warning that farmers have been “led up the garden path” over the last two years in anticipation of scheme changes.

In response Mr Varadkar said: “A change to this legislation is long overdue. The fair deal is unfair to farmers and small business people because of the way their assets are calculated.

“We have been working on this legislation for a long time. I am advised that it will be published in January.

"I fully accept that the deputy will not believe that until she sees it, and nor will I, because it has been imminent for a long time. We are committed to getting it done.”

The proposed policy amendment to the Nursing Home Support Scheme (NHSS) is to cap contributions based on farm and business assets at three years where a family successor commits to working the productive asset.

"It is hoped that the scheme changes will bring certainty to the duration for which a contribution to the cost of care under the NHSS will be levied against family farms and businesses.

In response to further queries on when the new laws to allow for the overhaul of the scheme will be made a spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment told the Farming Independent: “On the Fair Deal scheme, the Bill is included on the Spring Legislation Programme as a priority, and the Department of Health is committed to bringing it to the Houses of the Oireachtas as soon as possible.”

The Department of Health also could not confirm to this publication when in January the new Fair Deal legislation will be published.

Deputy Nolan said on the issue: “Farming families that are contacting me are under significant financial strain. We need to be fair and honest with these families. If the Tánaiste commits to legislative changes, it has to be done. It cannot be dragged out any further. It is unfair.”​​​​​​​