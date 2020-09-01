IFA urges farmers to ignore Bord Bia ‘spin’ on PGI

Leader: Tim Cullinan took the helm of the IFA in January

There is “considerable farmer disquiet” over the Bord Bia proposed Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) scheme, according to the IFA.

And the association’s president Tim Cullinan has urged farmers to read the full document “rather than the recent spin from Bord Bia”, which he says is a “direct result of their failure to discuss the document with farmers before it was published”.

And Tipperary beef farmer Padraig Moran, who has featured earlier this year in an overseas Bord Bia campaign for Irish beef, says all progeny from the suckler herd should be included in any PGI scheme.

Padraig and his son Eoin are finishing 40 young bull calves, which will not qualify for the proposed PGI scheme.

“All we want is that the suckler finisher gets a fair reward for the work that’s involved in producing a top quality animal. We can see from the profits made by the processors and retailers we are a very small cog in the wheel.”

Responding to the criticisms, Bord Bia said the PGI proposal for beef is not about “spin”, but is “a real, tangible effort to potentially deliver a unique premium position for Irish grass-fed beef.”

Online Editors