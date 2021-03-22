IFA tight-lipped on its beef sector investigation

IFA is remaining tight-lipped on its investigation into potential “anti-competitive behaviour” in the beef sector.

Last July, IFA president Tim Cullinan announced an initiative to “gather evidence” that could “force an investigation” into the beef sector in light of growing concerns over possible controlling practices adversely affecting farmers.

It followed Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) confirmation that it would “not investigate” alleged anti-competitive practices in the sector due to “a lack of evidence”.

However, eight months later, IFA remains guarded on how the initiative has progressed. Speaking to the Farming Independent, Cullinan said: “We have a call out for any malpractice in the sector and we have had a number of different concerns from farmers, but it’s still ongoing.” Nonetheless, the association continues to hit out at a number of “false dawns” from Grant Thornton, acting for the Beef Task Force. “The job they were given to do was go along the food supply lines and see where the margin was and they failed to get that information. Powers “Obviously, they do not have the powers to do that, so the Food Ombudsman must be given those powers to see where the margin is — is it with the primary processor, retailer or secondary processor? “We all know it’s not with the farmer.” At the launch of IFA’s initiative to gather evidence to force a beef sector investigation last summer, Cullinan said: “It’s time to take on the vested interests which have to be held to account. We have several allegations of anti-competitive behaviour in sectors and we want to gather concrete evidence. “Employees of processors or retailers would have protection under whistle-blower legislation and may also be able to benefit from the cartel immunity programme. “The CCPC has responsibility in this area and we cannot allow them to ignore this. I’m asking people to come forward, in confidence, so we can build a file.”

