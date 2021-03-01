IFA reminds public of ban on walking with their pets on farmland as busy lambing season kicks off

As the busiest month of lambing begins, IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy has reminded dog owners of the ban on walking on farmland with their pets.

He said the 2.5m ewes in the country are at their most vulnerable before lambing and he added that the only way to protect them in the coming weeks is to stop the threat at source.

“Between now and Easter in mid-April is the peak time on farms. An attack on a flock is an attack on a farmer’s livelihood,” he said.

Sean Dennehy said there was an abject failure of authorities' to put appropriate sanctions in place to deal with the irresponsible and reckless behaviour of some dog owners has brought about the ban.

“All dogs are legally required to be micro chipped and have a licence. This requirement is not enforced, but as farmers we must register and record every animal on our farms on a national data base,” he said.

The latest report on the implementation of the Control of Dogs Act shows only 217,261 dogs are licensed out of an estimated 800,000 dogs in the country.

"The reality is nobody knows how many dogs there are because of the lack of enforcement," he said.

He wasts a national ownership database for all dogs that allows those responsible for them be identified.

“There must also be appropriate sanctions to act as a deterrent for those who allow their animals to cause this devastation on sheep farms and there must be resources put in place to enforce these sanctions,” he said.

As part of the IFA nationwide campaign, farmers have put up signs 'No Dogs Allowed' on farm gates across the country.

"There has been a significant increase in attacks in recent months. The message simply isn't getting through. We also have reports of farmers encountering verbal abuse and intimidation when they remind dog owners of their responsibilities and the dangers of letting their pets off the leash," he said.

