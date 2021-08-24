IFA rejects slurry changes amid pushback over non-compliance by some farmers

IFA has rejected several stricter rules proposed under the latest review of Ireland’s nitrates regulations as frustration mounts over “a cohort of die-hard farmers” that are disregarding the slurry spreading dates “in every parish”.

At an online meeting, IFA officials told around 300 members of its opposition to four measures in particular — the covering of external stores; changes to the slurry spreading dates; the separate soiled water storage requirement; and the compulsory usage of LESS equipment on farms stocked above 100kg of livestock nitrogen per hectare.

IFA says the changes would have “a significant financial impact” on all farms, not just dairy farms or the 7,000 currently in derogation.

It also contends that some proposals “go beyond the remit” of the nitrates directive which is aimed at protecting water quality from pollution by agricultural sources.

Officials called on the Department of Agriculture to carry out “a cost benefit analysis” of the proposals stating that, for many, “there is no indication of how these will be funded or what level of support will be provided”.

IFA senior policy executive Aine O’Connell said: “The main headline figure under slurry storage and management is the requirement for all slurry to be spread by September 30 for 2022 and September 15 for 2023 across the country.

“If we consider this on a herd size of 100 cows, this would mean four weeks extended storage — it would be the equivalent of 132,000l or a cost of between €20,000-€30,000 based on TAMS reference costs for a precast tank.

“We, reject this proposal. We encourage farmers to spread slurry produced the previous winter earlier in the season so they can optimise the nutrient value of the slurry.

“We are stuck with the dates we have for the closed period, and I don’t see them being changed, but we have to fight back on bringing the closed period forward from October 15 to September 15.”

Several farmers also voiced their frustration on current non-compliance.

One farmer said: “The elephant in the room is a cohort of die-hard guys who are constantly giving the Department of Environment, Agriculture, the EPA and the general public bigger and bigger sticks to beat us. It’s making our job in trying to work with the regulations more and more difficult.

“Some seem to be able to spend every second Saturday in the closed period going out with tankers and umbilical cord systems — there is a half dozen of them in every parish.

“I’ve no issue with a farmer that gets into bother and has to spread an odd load, but the tolerance level for the minor things is being eroded by the die-hard attitude.

Another farmer called for proper enforcement. “There is a cohort of farmers that are abusing the system and everyone else is now being made to pay the price for that.”

A third farmer urged the IFA to tackle the non-compliance issue that “has been getting worse” in recent years.

“Water impact is a direct result and I don’t see anything in these regulations that will improve compliance for a fella who will be out next November and December spreading with umbilical cords… we must come up with solutions.”