IFA rejects slurry changes amid pushback over non-compliance by some farmers

Changes to the slurry spreading dates are proposed under the nitrates regulations review. Stock photo: O'Gorman Photography

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

IFA has rejected several stricter rules proposed under the latest review of Ireland’s nitrates regulations as frustration mounts over “a cohort of die-hard farmers” that are disregarding the slurry spreading dates “in every parish”.

At an online meeting, IFA officials told around 300 members of its opposition to four measures in particular — the covering of external stores; changes to the slurry spreading dates; the separate soiled water storage requirement; and the compulsory usage of LESS equipment on farms stocked above 100kg of livestock nitrogen per hectare.

IFA says the changes would have “a significant financial impact” on all farms, not just dairy farms or the 7,000 currently in derogation.

