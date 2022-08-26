IFA President leads tributes on passing of respected Economist Con Lucey

IFA President Tim Cullinan has led tributes to IFA’s former Chief Economist Con Lucey who passed away this week.

Lucey served as the Association’s Chief Economist for 34 years. He retired in 2008.

“On behalf of all in IFA, I want to extend our sympathies to his family. Con has left a huge legacy and they should be very proud of what he achieved,” Cullinan said.

“Con Lucey made an outstanding contribution to the shaping of agricultural policy and the development of Irish farming over three decades. He did this at a crucial time for the sector as we had just joined the EEC,” he said.

His record of service to the Association spanned the terms of ten IFA Presidents.

The IFA President said Con Lucey enjoyed universal respect among farmers; the entire agricultural sector; and at the highest levels of Government; for his contribution to Irish farming. He was undoubtedly one of the country’s most talented economists and a tireless advocate of a modern, competitive Irish agriculture with family farming at its heart.

He joined the Association’s Economics Section in 1973, with a degree in Agricultural Economics from UCD, and quickly rose to become Chief Economist in March 1979.

Con Lucey was centrally involved in the analysis and formulation of IFA policy on a huge range of issues including the milk superlevy campaign; CAP Reform; trade talks; and co-ordinated IFA involvement in Social Partnership since its inception in 1987.

“His in-depth knowledge of the issues was a huge strength to IFA. His authority meant his facts and figures were never in dispute and he was an immense talent and resource for the Association.”