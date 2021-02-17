‘IFA needs to stand up to Bord na Móna’

More than 200 farmers from across the country attended an online IFA meeting on Bord na Móna’s (BNM) bog rewetting plans last night.

The discussion, chaired by IFA deputy president Brian Rushe, heard key farmer concerns on turbary rights, the threat of farmland flooding, potential health and safety hazards for animals and machinery, the status of adjacent lands, property value fears, plus worries around future rights and ownership over BNM bogs.

Some detail was aired on the 82 bogs to be rehabilitated under BNM’s state-funded Peatlands Climate Action Scheme which covers 33,000ha across many counties including: Longford, Roscommon, Offaly, Kildare, Galway, Tipperary, Mayo and Westmeath.

The scheme – due to commence in April – aims store of 100 million tonnes of carbon emissions; and enhance bog biodiversity.

Speaking in advance of IFA’s meeting with BNM tomorrow – at which a working group between the entities will be established to facilitate engagement on hydrological assessments – Mr Rushe said farmers are unified on the issues.

“The redline on this is that Bord na Móna has decided to rewet its lands, but farmers have not decided to rewet their holdings.

“A farmers’ land – its productivity, fertility, workability – has taken generations to establish and that must be maintained. If water levels rise and you lose two weeks in spring and access to ground at the back end of the year, that is costing farmers money.

“We are very clear that all outfalls and drains must be maintained. We are very aware of ownership concerns into the future and we must ensure farmers’ land isn’t designated by a backdoor, we’ll be coming in strong on that.

“This process is only starting; we will be engaging with all stakeholders and elected officials. We have over 200 people on this call, with that comes unity and strength. I’m committed to making sure farmers are not left behind, we must hold BNM to account and they must answer farmer concerns directly.”

Drip feed

Many farmers also shared their views during the meeting.

West Offaly farmer Pat Walshe said: “I’m very worried about the impact rewetting will have going forward on land adjacent to the bogs and the land well down the line. I very worried that outfalls will not be maintained, and hence, you will have a wetting of land and 10 years down the road it will be too late for action.

“We have got to stitch in regulation to this development that the responsibility will be with BNM not to destroy adjacent land.”

Portarlington farmer Eddie Fitzpatrick who farms close to BNM land said: “One of the drains from the main bogs goes right through our land on route to the River Barrow, so we have an issue that, if the bog is flooded to an extent that the water is going to be push down stream, it’s certainly going to hit all the lands around.

“The thing is BNM could walk away completely. We’re just getting a drip feed of what’s going on. The midlands is not getting a fair share here. IFA needs to stand up to BNM. We need to be strong and we need to get submissions in. We must fight this all the way to ensure our lands are protected,” he said.

BNM is currently accepting submissions for the following bogs: Derrycolumb (Longford), Clooniff (Roscommon), Oughter (Offaly), Ummeras (Offaly/Kildare), Kilmacshane (Galway), Garryduff (Galway), Derrycashel (Roscommon). Plus, Cavemount, Clonad, Pollagh, Derries and Belmont in Offaly. The submission deadline is February 22.

ENDS

Online Editors