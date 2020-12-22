IFA deputy director general to step down

Bryan Barry the assistant director general of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is to step down from his role after the AGM next month.

IFA president Tim Cullinan informed members of IFA’s National Council of Barry’s decision to retire during a virtual meeting of council tonight.

“I want to thank Bryan for his outstanding level of service to farmers in his 34 years with the Irish Farmers’ Association. In that time, he has devoted a huge amount of time and commitment to the work of IFA on behalf of farmers,” said Cullinan.

IFA Director General Damian McDonald thanked Bryan Barry for his exceptional dedication to IFA since he joined in 1986, during which time he worked with 11 Presidents.

“Bryan’s wisdom and experience has been invaluable in guiding the association’s officers and staff in serving its members and delivering for farmers for more than three decades. We wish him and his family well in his retirement,” he said.

‘Absolute privilege’

Bryan Barry thanked the members of IFA National Council for their support and leadership in working for farmers.

“I want to also pay tribute to all those voluntary members I’ve worked with down through the years. It has been an absolute privilege to work on behalf of farmers.

“I also want to thank all my staff colleagues who have served with me over many years. The IFA has an important role in developing policy for farmers and I want to wish everybody in IFA all the best for the future,” he said.

