IFA boss in Wexford says the county is the worst hit by drought

While we have seen some rainfall over the past week, it's only a drop in the ocean compared to what farmers need to see themselves through some of the most difficult weather conditions in recent memory.

While we have seen some rainfall over the past week, it's only a drop in the ocean compared to what farmers need to see themselves through some of the most difficult weather conditions in recent memory.

Having battled through a long, wet and snow-filled winter, farmers only had around a month of normal weather this year before they were faced with drought conditions.

With many already using winter's feed, a major crisis is pending and it was against this backdrop that IFA national president Joe Healy arrived in Enniscorthy last Thursday to meet with farmers and see if there's any more the association can do to help. "The South East and Wexford are without doubt among the worst areas hit," told the Wexford People.

"The whole country was bad, but in the West and North West, we've seen adequate amounts of rain for the past fortnight. Wexford hasn't had that yet. Farmers had hoped to replenish yards with stock following a long difficult winter. But most farmers have fed out their first cut of silage and are now grazing the second." Mr Healy said that the IFA was lobbying hard for farmers and proposed that the government take urgent action on things such as the delivery of low-cost loans, flexibility in relation to fertiliser and slurry and providing incentives for tillage farmers to grow fodder crops on harvested lands. Mr Healy is also calling on the Minister for Agriculture to immediately reactivate the fodder import scheme which was available earlier this year and outline what steps are being taken to alleviate the crisis.

Local farmers with IFA national president Joe Healey and Wexford IFA chairman James Kehoe in Ballymurn last Thursday