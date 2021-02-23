IFA and BNM hold ‘positive’ meeting on bog rewetting

IFA and Bord na Móna (BNM) held the first meeting of their new collaborative working group on the semi-state company’s bog rewetting project last week.

Describing the engagement as “positive”, IFA deputy president Brian Rushe told BNM to “prioritise communication” with farmers whose lands surround the 82 bogs identified for rehabilitation under the Peatland Climate Action Scheme – the four-year project is due to start in April.

BNM gave a presentation with insights on its planning process, hydrological assessments, and the management of previous rehabilitation projects.

Nonetheless, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who also had a meeting with BNM, is urging farm organisations and BNM to develop a written agreement on rehabilitation works.

Mr Rushe said: “The scale of the project is ambitious, and the timeline for implementation short, particularly in light of Covid-19.

"This limits opportunities for farmers and communities to engage with the process fully.

“It was beneficial to receive detailed information about the scheme but many questions remained unanswered. Farmers have significant concerns and BNM must address them.”

BNM will also respond to farmer questions from IFA’s recent bog rewetting meeting; the group will meet again in March.

Meanwhile, Fitzmaurice said: “I’m glad to hear BNM assurances that concerns are being taken on board.

“BNM is committed to maintaining their land bank and boundary drains, and will continue to monitor the bogs after the rehabilitation works have been completed.

"However, a written agreement would bring a sense of clarity for both sides. While a problem may not arise immediately, what is to say it could not come to the fore in 10/15/20 years’ time.”

Online Editors