IFA agrees deal on compensation payments to landowners for new overhead electric lines on their lands

Premium
A deal compensation and goodwill payments to landowners for the placing of new overhead electric lines on their lands has been agreed between the IFA, ESB and EirGrid.
The deal relates to new 110kV and 220kV overhead electric lines and will allow landowners the option of accepting what is on offer under this agreement, and/or pursuing their own claim through arbitration, which they are entitled to do under the relevant legislation.
IFA President Tim Cullinan said the agreement provides farmers impacted by new 110/220kV electric lines on their lands with an option other than the arbitration route which can be time-consuming, costly and uncertain.
However, he said the farmer’s statutory rights are fully protected.
"Even if they choose to accept the payments negotiated by IFA, they still have the option of going to arbitration.
“As part of this agreement, the ESB will continue to apply the ESB/IFA Code of Practice which is very important in terms of the rights of landowners and in respect of land damage and crop loss,” he said.
Two other negotiations are currently underway in relation to payments for infrastructure passing over forestry and the refurbishing and uprating of 110/220kv lines.