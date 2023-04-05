IFA agrees deal on compensation payments to landowners for new overhead electric lines on their lands

Qualifying landowners will receive compensation in three stage payments, as set out in the table above:

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the agreement provides farmers impacted by new 110/220kV electric lines on their lands with an option other than the arbitration route.

A deal compensation and goodwill payments to landowners for the placing of new overhead electric lines on their lands has been agreed between the IFA, ESB and EirGrid.

The deal relates to new 110kV and 220kV overhead electric lines and will allow landowners the option of accepting what is on offer under this agreement, and/or pursuing their own claim through arbitration, which they are entitled to do under the relevant legislation.