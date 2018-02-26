'If you have any livestock out in fields, it could be very bad for them' - Artic chill strikes in height of lambing

Every lamb saved represents a potential €80 to €100 in output value. Many farms are already experiencing grass shortages varying from having little or no grass to having small quantities of grass that are running out fast due to an extremely wet winter.

Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

According to Teagasc, providing the ewe with adequate feed to maximise milk yield in early lactation is critical if lamb growth rates are to hit target levels of 270-300g per day.

This morning's 6 am infrared satellite image and weather graphics for today: pic.twitter.com/MHPBGfQWVM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 25, 2018 Where ewes are consistently grazing sward heights below 3.5cm, supplementation is required until either lambs achieve adequate intakes of creep fed concentrates (250g per head per day) or sward height increases above 4cm. The cold front is set to sweep over Ireland with snow, ice, sleet showers and temperatures as low as -10C – but a wind chill factor will make it feel even colder.

Some parts of Ireland could have temperatures at or below freezing for a 36-48 hour period – more than 10C below normal for this time of year. Ireland is now set for its coldest late February for a decade.

Temperatures overnight dipped below freezing at Mount Dillon in Roscommon, Knock Airport in Mayo and in the midlands. Frost & mist will clear this morning to leave a cold, bright day with long spells of hazy sunshine. However, there will be some patchy cloud in Munster. Maximum temperatures will range 4 to 7 degrees but feeling colder in moderate to fresh east or southeast winds. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 25, 2018 Forecasters are predicting significant snow build-ups from tomorrow but, if heavy sleet showers and plunging temperatures combine, a Status Red warning – the most serious alert possible – is likely to be issued. With severe winter weather due to sweep over the country this week, additional pressure is expected on farmers who cannot get stock out or spread fertiliser.

Conditions 'somewhat similar' extended winter of 2013 While there are certain similarities to be drawn with the extended winter of 2013, most feel the weather has come early enough in the year to avoid major difficulties. A spokesman for Met Eireann said that while conditions were “somewhat similar”, it would be impossible to state that the weather pattern of 2013 is repeating itself. The spokesman noted that “in 2013 we had weather coming from the east as well.”

Met Eireann has warned of exceptionally cold weather for the week with significant wind chill and severe frosts. Disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the east and southeast as winds from Siberia cross the country. “If you have any livestock out in fields, young lambs in particular, it could be very bad for them,” he said. Don't spread slurry

Teagasc Advisor Tom Coll acknowledged that there wouldn’t be a lot of grass growth in the coming days. He was hopeful though that the ground would stay dry and not too hard. Mr Coll said “I know the conditions are going to be very cold but the lads still need to get their nitrogens out.” However, he said, “if there is heavy snow coming we won’t be advising to go with slurry.” He said “it is a worry especially for sheep farmers, a lot of ewes are going to be lambing.” He was hopeful the weather would clear up in the first few weeks of March. 'If you have cattle out by mid April you are lucky'

Leitrim based Department Officer Ciaran Clancy agreed that there would be little grass growth. In Leitrim and parts of the North West, he said, “our season is very tight. If you have cattle out by mid April you are lucky.” He believes the main problem posed by the cold snap will be the added hunger on stock. Mr Clancy believes traditional farming is not sustainable in the North West any longer where he said the stocking rates all around Leitrim are way below what they should be. “What you see in marts in particular in the last three winters is huge numbers of cull cows coming out,” he said.



