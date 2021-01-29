ICSA circle seat on Bord Bia meat and livestock board

The Minister for Agriculture is said to be “actively exploring” the possibility of appointing ICSA to Bord Bia’s meat and livestock board.

The development was mooted during Minister Charlie McConalogue’s opening speech at ICSA’s AGM and annual conference, the virtual event was attended by approximately 70 participants.

Speaking from his office at Agriculture House the minister said: “I want to inform the ICSA that, following a request by Edmond Phelan, I am actively exploring the options available to me to place the ICSA on the meat and livestock board of Bord Bia.

"Over the past few decades, the ICSA has proven itself in being a constructive partner and I think the ICSA’s voice will be valid on this board.

"I will be engaging with Bord Bia in the coming days to explore our options.”

Meanwhile, the minister also announce the opening of a consultation process on the planned new REPS pilot agri environmental scheme which is set to be targeted at non-GLAS farmers.

“I really want to hear from you in the types of measures you’d like to see in that results-based scheme. This pilot scheme is crucial as results-based initiatives will be central to the next CAP.”

CAP update

He furthermore emphasised that a key feature of the CAP post-2020 proposals is increased environmental ambition.

“The EU’s agriculture ministers agreed to a council general approach on the CAP proposals at the end of last year. A key element of this agreement, which demonstrates the higher levels of climate ambition, is the new eco-schemes under Pillar I.

"Countries will design eco-schemes based on their own analysis of needs including areas such as precision farming, agro-forestry, and organic farming.

“Farmers will be able to access the eco-scheme funds by undertaking additional actions and practices that are beneficial for the climate and the environment, which go beyond the basic environmental and climate requirements.”

While overall agreement on the CAP proposals is some time away, the minister explained that the “trilogue process” between the European Council, European Parliament and European Commission commenced in November.

"The parliament has proposed more than 1,000 amendments to the CAP proposals, many of which are different to what was agreed in the council general approach by agriculture ministers last October. Each of these will need to be considered and agreed upon.

“There are key differences when it comes to the environmental ambition within the next CAP, with the parliament seeking a 30pc ring-fenced amount for eco-schemes under Pillar 1, as just one example,” he said.

Negotiations between the three institutions are expected to continue until June.

The Department of Agriculture’s draft CAP strategic plan must be completed later this year and submitted to the EU Commission by January 1, 2022. The approval process will take up to eight months; with the CAP strategic plans dueto commence in 2023.

Online Editors