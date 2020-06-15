Farming

ICMSA urges retention of 'vital' farm tax reliefs

The latest Revenue data available (2018) shows that there were over 1,600 claimants of the relief at a cost of €22 million. Expand

Ciaran Moran

THE Department of Finance has been urged to retain two key farm tax reliefs set to expire this year.

The Consanguinity Relief on transfers of farmland between blood relatives and Farm Consolidation Stamp Duty Relief are due to expire in December.

The Department of Finance is currently evaluating the case for a potential extension of the Farm Consolidation Stamp Duty relief.