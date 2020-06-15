ICMSA urges retention of 'vital' farm tax reliefs

The latest Revenue data available (2018) shows that there were over 1,600 claimants of the relief at a cost of €22 million.

THE Department of Finance has been urged to retain two key farm tax reliefs set to expire this year.

The Consanguinity Relief on transfers of farmland between blood relatives and Farm Consolidation Stamp Duty Relief are due to expire in December.

The Department of Finance is currently evaluating the case for a potential extension of the Farm Consolidation Stamp Duty relief.

In a submission to the Department, ICMSA said both reliefs must be retained as a priority. On the Consanguinity Relief, it said individual family situations vary and some farmers are not in the position to inherit the farm as a young trained farmer. The Consanguinity Relief allows them to inherit their "tools" or assets at a time that suits the family and not pay the full rate of stamp duty, which currently stands at 7.5pc. "It is more important than ever that the rate of 1pc is retained to allow the new entrant to enter farming without a significant Stamp Duty bill which would hinder their future development," said the ICMSA. The latest Revenue data available (2018) shows that there were over 1,600 claimants of the relief at a cost of €22 million. While ICMSA admits that Farm Consolidation Relief is not used as often as other agricultural reliefs, it says it is vital for those farmers that do avail of it. "Irish farms traditionally are fragmented and with many farmers trying to increase scale in the last number of years, this relief has been vital in terms of reducing inefficiencies," it said in its submission. "Many farmers spend large parts of their days transporting cattle, slurry or fertilisers long distances and this relief means that farmers are not disincentivised to buy land closer to their 'home' block; which also has climate benefits." Forty-five farmers used the relief in 2018, saving €300,000.