ICMSA seek ‘pre-wetting snapshot’ of farmland adjoining Bord na Móna bogs

ICMSA has written to Bord na Móna proposing that an independent baseline survey be carried out in advance of the extensive rewetting project it has proposed for several sites across the midlands.

The letter contains a list of conditions and considerations that the association wants responses on before the project commences this spring.

Denis Drennan chairman of ICMSA's Farm and Rural Affairs Committee is calling for an independent baseline survey to establish a “pre-wetting snapshot” of the farmlands that adjoin the project bogs, so that all parties have "an accurate and agreed picture” of the situation from which any changes can be mapped.

“We have submitted a detailed list of matters that we think will require responses before the rewetting commences.

"We have no issue with the decision of Bord na Móna to do what it wishes with its own land; but we are going to insist that the actions they carry out on their land cannot be allowed to degrade or destroy the productivity and value of private farms that border the Bord na Móna bogs.

"We don’t think farms around the bogs in question can afford to just take anyone’s word on matters that are so fundamental as this,” Mr Drennan said.

The ICMSA representative stated that in “too many cases through the years” farmers were told to “trust” agencies, boards and organisations only to find that commitments and vague undertakings “were casually ripped up or shrugged off”.

“We have to know and all agree where we’re starting from, so that we can know and agree on any changes – good or bad – that can be identified after the rewetting begins.

"We would like that a baseline survey be commissioned by Bord na Móna or the Department of the Environment and that the group carrying out the report be expert and independent.

"This is going to be a landmark project and everything about it – specifically local conditions before it started – need to be of the highest quality and of unquestioned independence and expertise,” Mr Drennan concluded.

Pinch points

In December 2020, Bord na Móna and the Government announced plans for its €121m state-funded peatlands restoration project which will involve the rewetting of 80,000ac of bog previously used for electricity generation. Initial work on the first 19 bogs is expected to commence this April.

Speaking to the Farming Independent recently, Mark McCorry ecology team lead on Bord na Móna's peatlands restoration project said: “We're very mindful of not impacting on our neighbours in relation to raising water levels on farmland or adjacent territory.

"If we block drains we have to consider impacts so we will, in general, leave all boundary drains open.

"We have hydrological consultants looking at drainage management and finding solutions where there could be potential issues and pinch points,” he said.

