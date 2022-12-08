ICMSA President set to become longest serving leader of the organisation in 50 years

ICMSA President, Pat McCormack is on his way to becoming the longest serving leader of the farm organisation in half a century.

The Tipperary man is commencing his seventh year as president following the recent AGM in Limerick as the beneficiary of a recent rule change in the organisation.

Elected in December 2016, following six years as Deputy President, under the existing rules of the organisation he was entitled to serve as leader for a maximum of three consecutive two-year terms in office.

Under a comprehensive review of the organisation rule book, which has recently been approved by the association’s national council, the term for president has been increased to three years, and the maximum number of consecutive terms which a president can serve reduced to two.

Under the rule change from a two year term of office to a three year term, Pat McCormack is benefiting from an additional year in office in his final term and is now not due to stand down from the leadership until December 2023.

He is the second Tipperary farm leader to get the benefit an extended presidency as a result of an organisational rule change.

The late T J Maher from Boherlahan had served the maximum consecutive terms as president of the National Farmers Association (NFA) when following the change of name and rules of the association to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), he was eligible and elected unopposed to serve four years as the first IFA President.

The poll topper in the Munster Constituency in the European Parliament Election in 1979, served three consecutive terms at EU level as an independent candidate and has been ranked among the greatest of the Irish farm leaders.

The record books show that Tipperary has provided the highest number of presidents for the leading farming organisations - NFA, IFA, ICMSA, Macra - of any county since the foundation of the farming bodies.

Toomevara's Tim Cullinan is currently the IFA leader while John Keane, President Macra na Feirme is a member of the Devils Bit Macra Branch, Templemore and farms on the Tipperary-Laois border.