IBR eradication programme to cost €40m a year

Infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) is widespread in Ireland and there is evidence that over 70pc of cattle herds have been exposed to the virus Expand

Ciaran Moran

A proposed new IBR programme will cost €40m a year, run for a minimum of 16 years and have movement controls on farms if this timeline is to be met, the IFA said.

IBR or Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis is a highly contagious disease and there is evidence, according to Animal Health Ireland (AHI), that approximately 70pc of Irish cattle herds have been exposed to the associated virus.

