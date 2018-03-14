Storm Emma proved particularly devastating for one west Wicklow farmer, who lost more than 20 animals in the blizzards and snow drifts.

Storm Emma proved particularly devastating for one west Wicklow farmer, who lost more than 20 animals in the blizzards and snow drifts.

'I will have to take the loss on the chin' - Farmer finds 21 of his weanlings dead after snowstorm

While many people were at home sheltering from the storm, Patrick Nolan told the Wicklow People that he found himself digging through the snow to try and rescue the buried weanlings, only to discover that 21 - over half his herd - were dead.

"I had fed them on the Thursday morning and, when the snow came on Friday, I couldn't get up to the farm. I live in Knocknadruce and the farm is in Donard. I set off at 4.30 a.m. on the Saturday morning on foot to try and get to them,' said Mr Nolan, who encountered snow drifts of up to ten feet high. Following a gruelling eight-mile hike in the thick snow, Patrick found 21 of his weanlings dead in the snow.

"I managed to save 17 of them and they were in a bad way until the following Tuesday, but I think they will survive," he said. While Patrick said that matters could have been worse, he is still facing a loss of approximately €750 per animal as they had reached about 360kg in weigh.