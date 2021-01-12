Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘I found out the inspector who visited my farm had contracted Covid — he’d worn no protective equipment on my farm’

Shortly after the inspection, the farmer was alerted that he was &lsquo;a close contact&rsquo;. Expand

Close

Shortly after the inspection, the farmer was alerted that he was &lsquo;a close contact&rsquo;.

Shortly after the inspection, the farmer was alerted that he was ‘a close contact’.

Shortly after the inspection, the farmer was alerted that he was ‘a close contact’.

Claire McCormack

A midlands farmer says his family was “hugely stressed” after learning that a Department official, who had inspected their farm, subsequently contracted Covid-19.

The farmer, aged over 65, claimed that the inspector had “worn no protective gear” when conducting the inspection before Christmas.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, the farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The Department called and said they ‘had to come out’. I replied: ‘Do you really have to? Then I took the obvious farmer approach that ‘we better play ball or we’ll be victimised; we have to bow to them.”

Privacy