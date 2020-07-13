'I am here for over 40 years and the Shannon was never allowed flood all round it like it is now'

Uncertain future: Angus suckler farmer Pat Daly on his land outside Clonmacnoise, Co Offaly which is threatened by flooding from a rising water level in the river Shannon. Photo: Jeff Harvey

The future of traditional farming on the Shannon Callows is under threat if the river floods again this summer, according to one local farmer.

Pat Daly, who has 30 acres of land along the banks of the Shannon near Clonmacnoise, warned that the river is rising by a foot every day, and he fears that some two-thirds of his land there could be flooded.

"The same thing happened this time last year," he said, adding that the flooding is resulting in the land becoming "no good" for farmers like him.

"I use it for summer grazing, and that allows me to save fodder on the upland," he said. Expand Close The rising water level on the River Shannon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The rising water level on the River Shannon "If the Shannon does come in again so early - and all it would need is another few good lashes of rain like what's gone - people will need to bring back their cattle to the upland." Mr Daly warned that this could lead to a serious fodder shortage for the farmers who use the callows in this way. He believes that if the Shannon was managed differently, it wouldn't be flooding so frequently during the summer. "Some would say it has rained a lot, but in my eyes, it hasn't when you take account of the drought," he said. "The Shannon had been very very low, so I believe there has to be some bad management, be it on the gates or otherwise." Mr Daly is convinced that the issue has worsened in recent years. "I'm there now since I was a gossoon, for over 40 years. As much rain fell then as now, but the Shannon was never let out of hand, flooding all around it like it is now," he said. Independent Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan is seeking solutions on behalf of residents concerned over the river levels. "I have contacted the OPW and the Minister of State about this issue and have asked for urgent intervention to be taken to prevent flooding," she said. "It is my understanding that the gates of the weir at Meelick have been closed in recent days." According to Met Eireann, monthly rainfall values in June ranged from 62pc (monthly rainfall total of 51.2mm) of normal at Mace Head, Co Galway to 236pc (the month's highest monthly rainfall total of 170.3mm) at Finner, Co Donegal. June rainfall totals for the month were lowest at Oak Park, Co Carlow with 40.5 mm (67pc of its long-term average). The highest daily rainfall total was 53.6mm at Newport, Co Mayo on June 28 (its wettest June day on record).