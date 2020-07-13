Farming

'I am here for over 40 years and the Shannon was never allowed flood all round it like it is now'

Uncertain future: Angus suckler farmer Pat Daly on his land outside Clonmacnoise, Co Offaly which is threatened by flooding from a rising water level in the river Shannon. Photo: Jeff Harvey Expand
The rising water level on the River Shannon Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The future of traditional farming on the Shannon Callows is under threat if the river floods again this summer, according to one local farmer.

Pat Daly, who has 30 acres of land along the banks of the Shannon near Clonmacnoise, warned that the river is rising by a foot every day, and he fears that some two-thirds of his land there could be flooded.

"The same thing happened this time last year," he said, adding that the flooding is resulting in the land becoming "no good" for farmers like him.