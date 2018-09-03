Hundreds of farmers get CPO notice for Greenway

Hundreds of farmers in Kerry have received notification that part of their lands are to be acquired for a greenway through compulsory purchase.

Hundreds of farmers in Kerry have received notification that part of their lands are to be acquired for a greenway through compulsory purchase.

The council in Kerry has lodged a planning application with An Bord Pleanala for the South Kerry Greenway, a 32km cycleway along the old Great Southern Railway and it has notified almost 200 landowners of acquiring the land parcels by Compulsory Purchase Order.

The move by the council to CPO the entire route is being criticised by farmers and by the IFA nationally, who view Kerry County Council’s use of the CPO facility for a greenway as unprecedented and as a test case for all farmers. However the council says it has no choice but to force the sale after it failed to reach agreement over the past four years with all 197 landowners .

Unlike Waterford, for instance, the railway in south Kerry which closed in 1960 was not kept in public or rail company ownership. The council says the greenway would be "a key economic driver" for the Glenbeigh to Cahersiveen region which is becoming depopulated. It also points to the fact the project has been voted into the county development and local area plans, which means there is an obligation on council management to progress it.