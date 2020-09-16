HSE carried out 25 unannounced inspections in meat plants in August

The HSE carried out 26 inspections in meat plants for Covid-19 in August, 25 of which were unannounced, according to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, the Minister said it is important that this process of inspection continues.

"Of course, we see the serial testing continuing as well, at the best capacity that is allowed depending on the resource levels required within the community at the same time. That testing continued this week, and will be continuing tomorrow also.”

However, he said that when he was interviewed last Wednesday about Covid-19 testing in meat plants, his Department had only been made aware the night before the HSE testing had been postponed temporarily and he had not had a chance to be briefed that morning about the decision.

“The Department had been informed the night before by the HSE that testing had been temporarily postponed. I had not had a chance to be briefed that morning before the radio interview that the HSE had taken that decision. However, I have kept abreast of how that is progressing every day.

"I am doing everything possible within my Department to work with them to ensure that continues. The objective is to ensure, resources allowing, that serial testing will continue, that the first series will be finalised and that testing will continue to roll out on a fortnightly basis after that.

“As Minister, I take my responsibility very seriously, as the Department does, with regard to working with the HSE and with other agencies in terms of ensuring that the best practices are in place at meat factories and that serial testing takes place as quickly as possible.

"One of the first actions I took following my appointment as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine was to seek an immediate meeting with Meat Industry Ireland to ensure that co-ordination between the HSE, the Department and the meat industry was clear and that there was a clear timeline in relation to testing taking place.”

