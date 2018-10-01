HSA to carry out two-week blitz of farm inspections from today

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) will begin a fortnight long intensive farm inspection campaign today.

Inspectors across the country will be visiting farms and ensuring that farmers are carrying out work at height safely. They will draw attention to information and guidance available from both the HSA and the HSENI.

Research shows farming on both sides of the border continues to be one of the most hazardous sectors to work in. Approximately 6pc of the working population are involved in agriculture but the sector frequently accounts for up to 50pc of workplace deaths.

Since the beginning of 2018 there have been 21 people killed due to farm accidents in Ireland, two of which accounted for fatal falls. In 2017, there were 31 farm fatalities, 25 in Republic of Ireland, 6 in Northern Ireland, with 4 due to falls, or falling objects, on farms.