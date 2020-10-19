How marts will operate under Level 4 restrictions

Under Level 4, sales rings may stay open, but 2m distancing must be enforced at the ring and throughout the premises of the mart.

As the country moves to a mix of Level 4 and 5 restrictions, the Department of Agriculture has issued guidelines around how marts should operate under Level 4.

In the last number of weeks, mart operations in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan have been operating under Level 4 as part of the Government Framework for Restrictive Measures in Response to COVID-19

As part of this the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine directed marts in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan to adjust their operations to represent this change.

Sales rings may stay open, but 2m distancing must be enforced at the ring and throughout the premises of the mart;

Sellers must drop their livestock off and then leave the mart premises;

Where feasible, mart personnel should unload livestock, while sellers remain in their vehicles and hand passports to mart personnel;

Previewing of livestock at penside is not allowed;

Face coverings must be worn by both staff and visitors on marts premises.

Marts in the affected counties were also required to submit a revised Covid-19 Level 4 standard operating procedure) to their Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) for approval.

It comes as the Mart Managers Association of Ireland called for viewing by registered purchasers to be allowed before sale.

Online Editors