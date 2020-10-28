Farming

How land row on family farm claimed three lives and left locals shattered

A garda at the entrance to the O'Sullivan farm at Assolas, near Kanturk, North Cork. Photo: Provision Expand

Ralph Riegel and Eavan Murray

AS A FAMILY of four went to bed last Sunday night, there was little inkling of the tragedy that was about to engulf both them and an entire Cork farming community.

The O’Sullivan family had been in turmoil over a proposed will involving a local 140-acre farm an inheritance that had apparently put brothers Mark (25) and Diarmuid (23) at loggerheads.

Mark was apparently the beneficiary with Diarmuid deeply upset at his effective omission from the inheritance.
The dispute had even resulted in solicitors’ letters being exchanged by the brothers over recent weeks.

