AS A FAMILY of four went to bed last Sunday night, there was little inkling of the tragedy that was about to engulf both them and an entire Cork farming community.

The O’Sullivan family had been in turmoil over a proposed will involving a local 140-acre farm – an inheritance that had apparently put brothers Mark (25) and Diarmuid (23) at loggerheads.

Mark was apparently the beneficiary – with Diarmuid deeply upset at his effective omission from the inheritance.

The dispute had even resulted in solicitors’ letters being exchanged by the brothers over recent weeks.

The horrific and inexplicable deaths of Tadhg, Mark and Diarmuid O’Sullivan has left their small rural community in a state of wretched shock. As grim details of the final moments and fractious last weeks of the highly respected farming family became known locally, their community grappled to reconcile the brutal events with the people they knew.

While an inheritance dispute and perceived betrayal by one brother against another lies at the heart of the tragedy, locals question how the situation escalated to such an obscene extent.

James Healy, who has known the family for decades, broke down in tears as he made his way into the church in nearby Castlemagner, to say a prayer.

“A lovely family, very respected good people, every one of them, all the ways back along to their grandparents,” he said. “It is a black day here.”

Another local man said: “There is nothing I have ever seen or heard about any of them that could have even hinted at something like this happening.

“What has happened here is almost beyond all reasoning,” he added.

Some parts of the tragedy remain unknown – and may never be truly revealed – but certain things have become clear.

Last Sunday night the brothers and their parents Tadhg (59) and Ann (60) O’Sullivan went to bed after a heated discussion earlier that evening had failed to resolve the inheritance impasse.

Around 6.40am on Monday, Tadhg and Diarmuid apparently entered Mark’s bedroom.

No one will ever know precisely what transpired but, moments later, Ann was shocked to hear from her bedroom the distinctive sound of a gunshot.

It is understood that Mark was shot dead at this time.

Unable to get to her mobile phone, Ann O’Sullivan was deeply alarmed and immediately ran for help. Despite suffering health problems in recent months, she managed to run to a neighbour’s house.

Gardaí at Kanturk were alerted, and units from both Kanturk and Mallow raced to the scene at Assolas, off the Castlemagner to Kanturk road.

They arrived shortly after 7am to be informed by neighbours that it was believed further gunshots had been heard coming from the Assolas farmhouse located down a narrow laneway.

Detectives weren’t to realise until later but it was at this point that Tadhg and Diarmuid O’Sullivan suffered fatal gunshot wounds in a field near a fairy ring, nicknamed ‘The Fort’, which was around 600 metres from the farm house.

Two major security cordons were put in place around the farm.

Gardaí requested a total media blackout to facilitate their operation – and while it was impeccably observed by traditional media outlets, social media was soon awash its rumours and speculation about what was happening outside Kanturk.

Over the next five hours, trained Garda negotiators repeatedly tried to make contact with anyone in the property.

Across the quiet north Cork farming community, the roads reverberated to the sound of speeding Garda patrol vehicles while overheard there was the distinctive clatter of Garda, Air Corps and even Irish Coast Guard helicopters.

Even the Garda dog unit was deployed along with multiple search teams and checkpoints.

Up to lunchtime, it was suspected that at least two people were still in the house.

The elite Emergency Response Unit (ERU) approached the farmhouse and, on gaining entry, discovered Mark lying dead in a bedroom and that there was no one else in the house.

At 1pm, gardaí began a massive manhunt of the surrounding countryside to locate the two missing men.

At 1.40pm, the Garda helicopter team had a possible sighting near to an area known as ‘The Fort’ and guided uniformed and armed gardaí to the scene.

Officers then confirmed that Tadhg and Diarmuid O’Sullivan had been located. The two bodies were found just a few metres apart.

By 2pm, gardaí had located a total of three legally held firearms, two rifles and a shotgun.

All were sent for ballistic analysis to a Dublin laboratory. Two of the weapons – the two rifles – were found at the scene where the bodies of Tadhg and Diarmuid were recovered.

Gardaí added that material significant to their ongoing investigation was also recovered from that scene.

At 5pm, gardaí held a press conference at Kanturk garda station where they appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at either Kanturk or Mallow garda stations.

Supt Adrian Gamble confirmed that a criminal investigation is under way but that officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the three deaths which had rocked the close-knit farming community.

“We would appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact Mallow garda station on (022) 31450,” he said.

While the triple tragedy was described as an ongoing criminal investigation, gardaí also confirmed they were not seeking anyone else in connection with their inquiries. But there were growing fears last night that the tragedy was a murder followed by a double suicide.

Gardaí also stressed they had no prior interaction with the family before Monday’s tragedy contrary to some reports.

