In the frantic pace of spring calving, sometimes a little window of calm must be found. A window for planning. Plans have to be created or adjusted for the year ahead.

Discussions around reseeding, stocking, fertiliser, finances and feed must go on while calves are dropping like Smarties at a kids’ party.

But planning is becoming much more difficult as regulation changes rapidly come into being.

In October I met with our farm advisor to discuss how we implement the new nitrogen banding categories based on milk production per cow across the herd.

At that time we were using a three-year average to calculate milk production in kilos per cow, and even at OAD were just outside the lowest band.

We put a plan in place, sold our empties (which would affect our production per cow figures for 2022) and moved on.

Then last week it was announced that farmers could use either an average of three years or the individual 2022 figure for the banding category.

When you plan for one scenario, another option brought in at a later stage can make things frustrating.

And the Minister saying 2022 was the reference year for a potential dairy reduction scheme brings more teeth grinding.

Having reduced our stocking rate to accommodate — among other things — greater levels of reseeding with clover and multi-species swards last year, this is a particular thorn.

While planning for one outcome, we are shooting ourselves in the foot for another.

Secondly, while ploughing through mountains of spring paperwork I came across our soil sample results. Our farm advisor had been requesting them for the derogation submission.

Like many farms we had these taken as part of the Department soil sampling scheme last February — a great initiative, or so I thought at the time.

Having an interest in soil, we have a bank of regular sampling results that stretch back years that we keep together in an Excel spreadsheet for comparison.

While typing out the results, a common trend emerged that didn’t fit with the picture of the last number of years.

For example, on average, every time we have soil sampled, about 35pc of the fields are Index 1 and 2 for P. This is across five separate results over a 10-year period.

On the Department soil sampling results, 88pc of the farm was Index 4 for P with no Index 1 and 2 soils. Some fields jumped from Index 1 to Index 4 for P in a 12-month period with no apparent reason.

This was a common trend for many farmers who received their sampling results from the Department scheme — their soil indices had increased, like magic.

This affects our P allowance for the year ahead, as the most recent soil sampling results are required for derogation paperwork.

I’m a bit confused as one plus one is now making Index 4. This week the plan is to resample the whole farm and get a clearer picture, to separate truth from fiction.

With a maintenance P allowance on just 12pc of the farm at Index 3, our P usage is curbed, which is completely acceptable if that truly reflects the actual P situation — but not if otherwise.

In addition, many farmers who participated in this scheme are still waiting for the trace element and organic matter results from the same soil samples having only received one set of results… 12 months later.

The Department ask so much of farmers, but they are in no apparent rush to give farmers useful data that could help with planning nutrient management.

​Farmers operate within a regulatory framework — it’s the nature of our business — but the frequent goalpost changes are increasingly frustrating.

Of course the Department have to implement regulatory change to protect our natural resources and support sustainable farm systems.

But when so much is expected of farmers, surely a long-term plan of action could be delivered instead of the constant drip-feed of new rules?

While I’m feeding newborn calves, my headspace is filled with the minutiae of milk litres to kgs, stocking rates, fertiliser databases and the system of farming best suited to this direction of travel.

To produce the right sex and breed of calf, through exploiting our competitive advantage by compactly calving a grass-clover based, high-EBI herd, to produce top quality milk with a low carbon footprint… more is being asked of every litre, more accountability, more sustainability, more efficiency.

But for all of this a litre is still just €1.15 in the supermarket.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford