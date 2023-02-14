Farming

Farming

Gillian O'Sullivan, former Vet and Farmer of the year 2018, pictured on her farm in Dungarvan Co. Waterford. Picture; Gerry Mooney

How can we plan when the goalposts keep moving?

Gillian O'Sullivan

We are happy to follow regulations to help the environment but the rules keep changing – and Department soil sampling results don’t tally with our previous figures

Gillian O'Sullivan on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Sowing ryegrass. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

In the frantic pace of spring calving, sometimes a little window of calm must be found. A window for planning. Plans have to be created or adjusted for the year ahead.

Discussions around reseeding, stocking, fertiliser, finances and feed must go on while calves are dropping like Smarties at a kids’ party.

