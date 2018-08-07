Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 7 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

How Australia's meat industry plans to flood post-Brexit Britain with products banned in EU

Campaigners and farmers concerned by removal of 'technical barriers' to trade with Australia that could cause influx of lower quality products

Black Angus bulls are pictured at Tasmania's largest cattle feedlot located at Powranna on the outskirts of Launceston. (REUTERS/David Gray)
Black Angus bulls are pictured at Tasmania's largest cattle feedlot located at Powranna on the outskirts of Launceston. (REUTERS/David Gray)
Farmer Ash Whitney stands atop a tree as he cuts off branches to feed his cattle in a drought-effected paddock on his property located west of the town of Gunnedah in New South Wales, Australia, June 3, 2018. "I have been here all my life, and this drought is feeling like it will be around a while," said Whitney. REUTERS/David Gray.

Josh Gabbatiss

Australian meat industry leaders are heavily lobbying their government to put pressure on Britain to accept products currently banned under EU law after Brexit.

Among the meat products suggested for export to the UK are hormone-treated beef and “burnt goat heads”.

Ministers from both countries met last week to discuss the future of their trading relationship, amid concerns that the Australian government could force the UK to lower food standards.

Trade minister Liam Fox has long mooted Australia as a key trading partner for the UK when it ceases to be part of the EU.

The Department for International Trade has stated it “will not lower food, animal welfare or environmental standards as part of any free trade agreement”.

“Maintaining them is the right thing to do for our consumers and maintains the UK’s world-renowned reputation for high-quality products,” a spokesperson told The Independent.

Liam Fox. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Liam Fox. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

But Kierra Box, Brexit campaign lead at Friends of the Earth (FoE), said the government is "saying one thing but doing something completely different”.

“The government can continue to claim they are protecting our environment and health but in reality these promises are flimsy and unconvincing.”

An investigation by FoE has revealed the extent of lobbying by the Australian meat and livestock industry as Brexit draws closer.

Foremost among their demands has been the insistence that “technical barriers” to trade are removed once the UK’s relationship with the EU ends.

However, farmers and environmentalists are concerned about the impact the removal of such “barriers” could have both on British farms and the quality of food.

“Brexit provides an unprecedented opportunity for the Australian red meat industry to enhance its trading relationship with the UK,” Andrew McCallum from Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) wrote in a letter to Australian Parliament in 2017.

“A more liberalised UK import regime than is currently in place, would deliver substantial advantages not only to the Australian red meat industry but to UK importers, wholesalers, distributors, food service and retail operators as well as consumers.”

David Larkin, the general manager of production at Thomas Foods International, explained in an inquiry last October that the UK once accounted for 80pc of Australian red meat exports before joining the EU.

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a church service near to her Maidenhead constituency on Sunday. Photo: PA
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a church service near to her Maidenhead constituency on Sunday. Photo: PA

Though still considered important, the UK now makes up only 1.5pc of exports by volume.

The Australian meat industry is keen to re-establish itself as a major exporter of meat to the UK, but it is currently restricted by EU rules and quotas that it feels are unfair.

“The [UK] market has continued to establish itself as a high-value market and is one that is protected by a number of barriers to trade,” explained Mr Larkin.

“Those barriers to trade are subsidies, tariffs and quota, and technical trade barriers in the form of HGP [hormonal growth promotant] bans and processing directives in terms of equivalence in processing sites.”

Growth hormones that have been banned in the EU since 1981 due to health concerns are used on about 40 percent of Australian cattle and have been in employed for more than three decades.

During a hearing of the Australian trade sub-committee at the end of 2017, Jason Strong, chair of the EU and UK Red Meat Industry Taskforce, said increased trade quotas with the UK would be an opportunity to export not only more high quality products but also those of the lowest quality.

According to agricultural news service Farm Online, Mr Strong told the committee Australia could send low value products including “burnt goat heads”.

The industry is confident that Brexit will open new opportunities for its meat industry, and the Australian parliament concluded in October that “since Brexit, UK standards and conformance bodies have expressed greater intent to cooperate further with Australia’s standards and conformance infrastructure”.

In Britain, there is concern about what this could mean.

“Our standards adopted through the EU are possibly some of the highest standards in the world,” Jon Andrews, a farmer from south Devon and England chair of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, told The Independent.

He highlighted worries about lower animal welfare and environmental standards in nations like Australia, as well as the impact on British farmers.

“Sheep and beef imports of that nature risk depressing the UK beef price, beyond which our producers really couldn’t remain in business if it happen on a larger scale – it’s not something I’d like to see Liam Fox trading away,” he said.

Ms Box said: “Facing future deals that will force us to accept dodgy meat we would never have previously considered isn’t what people voted for.”

“We used to be rightly proud of our food safety and environmental standards. Those safeguards didn’t just magically exist, they were deliberately put in place for good reason and were vigorously controlled.

“If the UK doesn’t set out our stall for the future of food right now, it won’t just be Australia pushing their reject meat onto us.”

Independent News Service

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Michael Creed

Once-off payment of €100 to be paid to sheep farmers as Creed unveils...
Dairy Farmer Patrick Murphy celebrates the arrival of rain at his dairy farm at Timoleague, West Cork. Picture Denis Boyle

Farmers' prayers could be answered with rain and cooler conditions on the...

Livestock farmers urged to get 'proactive' on fodder
Large flames are seen on a hillside outside the village of Monchique, in southern Portugal's Algarve region, Sunday, Aug. 5 2018. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

Department warns live exporters over cattle transports in hot weather
Dairy farmers Peter and Paula Hynes on their land in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

'Farmers are carrying the can - my feed bill went up €10,000 a month'
Pictured (l-r) are Richard Kennedy, Group CEO at Devenish, Andrew McDowell, Vice President of the European Investment Bank and Owen Brennan, Chairman of Devenish

Leading Irish agri-tech business secures €118 in funding from European...
As Brexit looms large, the ‘Food and Drink Supply Chain Logistics, Strategies for Success’ report found that increased lead times, especially when related to short shelf life food and drink products, in conjunction with a complex supply chain, is a major concern for the industry.

Food sector fears Brexit bottlenecks trade threat