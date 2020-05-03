Farming

How a veterinary lab, owned by a Tipperary farmer, is leading the way in Covid-19 testing

Maeve Sheehan

Why did Ireland fall so far behind on its ambition to test as many of the population as possible?

Beyond the obfuscations and mixed messages on missed targets and delays, there is an explanation and it is not just down to a global shortage of reagents.

In early March, the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) started looking around for spare capacity for testing. Anyone who had a symptom was to be tested. The NVRL is a highly specialised facility that is not designed for mass testing - managing a maximum of 1,300 Covid-19 tests as well as regular tests. Even in early March, the plan was to test 15,000 a day.