Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How a drug discovered by a Donegal scientist and now found on farms could be used to fight coronavirus

  • Drug at the centre of trial by French researchers
  • It has been stressed while the drug might be lying around farmers' sheds, it must not be consumed by humans due to the veterinary dosage being too high
An employee holds up an AFIAS Covid-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Boditech Med Inc. headquarters in Chuncheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) Expand

Close

An employee holds up an AFIAS Covid-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Boditech Med Inc. headquarters in Chuncheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

An employee holds up an AFIAS Covid-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Boditech Med Inc. headquarters in Chuncheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Getty Images

An employee holds up an AFIAS Covid-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Boditech Med Inc. headquarters in Chuncheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Fiona Dillon Twitter Email

A WONDER drug which a Donegal scientist was instrumental in developing will undergo a clinical trial to see how effective it is in the battle against Covid-19.

Ivermectin is commonly used by farmers to treat roundworm in cattle and sheep, but it is also used in the treatment of parasitic infections in humans, such as in the treatment of head lice.

Professor William Campbell (89), originally from Ramelton, in county Donegal, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology in 2015 for his work in the development of the drug.