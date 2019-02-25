Farm Ireland
Hotter than Athens: Farmers take advantage of good weather as temperatures to soar to 17C

A farmer saves around €2 for every day that animals are kept out at grass
Basking in the sun: Jessica Moloney (left), fiancée of Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony, and Joanna Cooper, the girlfriend of Conor Murray, enjoyed the sun in Rome yesterday for the Italy Six Nations clash – we will all be experiencing similarly warm weather this week. Photo: Ramsey Cardy. Picture: Sportsfile
Ciaran Moran

Farmers are taking advantage of the good weather and in many parts had livestock out grazing over the last 7 days

Teagasc has highlighted the advantages the 2 advantages of early grazing for these farmers are including saving silage for a rainy day,increase the amount of grass in the diet and that grazing will remove dead material from the winter and promote regrowth for the second rotation

According to Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy, today promises to be the warmest of the coming days, with temperatures reaching 17C in some places.

"Today will be dry, with good spells of sunshine developing after a misty and foggy start," he said.

"Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 12C and 16C, but possibly up to 17C in parts of the west.

"South-easterly breezes will be mostly moderate to fresh in strength, but winds will be strong in Atlantic coastal areas."

Tomorrow should be another mainly dry day with clear spells in the east, but cloud and mist or fog is expected to linger along the south coast.

Sunny spells will develop later in the east and temperatures will hover between 11C and 15C.

Wednesday will be another dry and bright day, with sunny spells. Daytime temperatures will remain in double figures, with highs of 11C to 15C expected again.

But the weather will become increasingly unsettled from Thursday, with a mixture of light and heavy rain and temperatures returning to normal.

As the dry weather takes its toll, Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) has been tasked with dealing with a number of gorse fires in recent days.

Yesterday afternoon, members of Finglas fire station were called to Ashtown, Dublin, after several trees caught on fire.

On Saturday night, DFB was called to a gorse fire in Glencullen in the Dublin mountains. "Believe it or not, not a lot of rain recently has lead to dry vegetation. Take care with flammable materials if you're out for a walk," DFB said.

Online Editors

