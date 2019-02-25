Hotter than Athens: Farmers take advantage of good weather as temperatures to soar to 17C

FarmIreland.ie

Farmers are taking advantage of the good weather and in many parts had livestock out grazing over the last 7 days

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/hotter-than-athens-farmers-take-advantage-of-good-weather-as-temperatures-to-soar-to-17c-37851801.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article37422438.ece/e73ca/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-10-16_bus_44857054_I1.JPG