IRISH Water has announced a national hosepipe ban as demand for water exceeds available supply.

Hosepipe ban is extended to the entire country as farm use rises

Some 1.9 billion litres of water is being consumed on a daily basis, with just 1.65 billion currently being produced by plants across the country, the utility has warned.

The enormous rise in consumption has prompted the introduction of a national water conservation order, or hosepipe ban, which extends the ban already in place across the Greater Dublin area to the rest of the country. It will take effect from tomorrow, and remain in place until at least the end of the month.

Demand for water has been driven by both domestic and commercial consumption, and from the agriculture sector. Around 90pc of water needed for agricultural purposes is from private wells or boreholes but these have dwindled after 30 days of little or no rain, forcing farmers to use the public supply.

Kate Gannon